Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %
Mastercard stock opened at $517.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $582.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $538.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.64.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.96.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Archer Aviation Unveils NYC Network Ahead of Key Earnings Report
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Joby Aviation Stock Presents an Opportunity in the Turbulence
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Tariff Exemptions Make It Time to Buy These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.