MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Receives $25.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 216,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 124,240 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 889.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 896,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 202,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXL opened at $10.22 on Friday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $864.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

