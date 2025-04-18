MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Receives $25.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.36.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MXL opened at $10.22 on Friday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $864.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89.
MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
