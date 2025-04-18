McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,896,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,116,000 after purchasing an additional 649,567 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,111,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,456,000 after purchasing an additional 404,884 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $13,179,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 204,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 114,626 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,724,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at McGrath RentCorp

In other news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,175. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $104.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.31. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $129.93. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $243.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

