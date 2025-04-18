Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8,711.6% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 652,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,884,000 after purchasing an additional 644,829 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 113,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.13). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Securities cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Cristal N. Downing sold 2,361 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $209,562.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,864.60. The trade was a 24.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Inge G. Thulin purchased 2,833 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,012.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,837.25. This represents a 2,833.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

