Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 48,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD opened at $1,004.72 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,191.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,264.86.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,346.13.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

