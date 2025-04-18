Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Insider Sells $165,147.98 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $165,147.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,797.58. This trade represents a 9.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, April 1st, David Malcom Rodman sold 55,771 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $878,950.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MLYS opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

Mineralys Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 1,015.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,101,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 1,002,941 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 519,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 2,251.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 482,174 shares during the period. Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 385,726 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLYS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

