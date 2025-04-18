Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 160 to GBX 165. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mitie Group traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.70), with a volume of 4582953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.62).

Insider Activity at Mitie Group

In other news, insider Derek Mapp bought 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £9,856.65 ($13,077.68). 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 16th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.