Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Price

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $105.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.43.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $7,189,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,168,626.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,583.02. This trade represents a 89.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,897 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,111 over the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 177.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

