Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Acquired by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 464,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,126 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 580.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBLY opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $33.26.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. On average, analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MBLY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

