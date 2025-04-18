Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at UBS Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

