Morgan Stanley Cuts NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $202.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s previous close.

NICE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $149.75 on Wednesday. NICE has a 1 year low of $137.19 and a 1 year high of $235.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NICE by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

