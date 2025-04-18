Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $898.00 to $659.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.04.

HUBS opened at $538.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $659.01. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,989.35, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,882 shares of company stock worth $17,993,757 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

