Morgan Stanley Lowers Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $40.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Get Criteo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Criteo

Criteo Trading Up 2.4 %

Criteo stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.74. Criteo has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 7,481 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $332,979.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,346,334.52. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $73,265.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,090.88. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,363 shares of company stock worth $1,124,213 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 8.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,410,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,948,000 after buying an additional 285,285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 2,217.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Criteo by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 564,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,312,000 after acquiring an additional 285,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.