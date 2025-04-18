Morgan Stanley Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $123.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Okta from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Okta from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.03.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $242,224.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,199.38. This trade represents a 10.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $670,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,935. This represents a 37.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 768,202 shares of company stock worth $71,371,369 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

