Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,711,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,159,000 after acquiring an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 474.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 17,454 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $1,783,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,891,872.80. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $2,380,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,440 shares in the company, valued at $11,076,654.40. This trade represents a 17.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,665 shares of company stock worth $5,288,079 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $142.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

