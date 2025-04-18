MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,559 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in MSG Entertainment were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSG Entertainment by 785.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,078,747.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $186,224.40. This trade represents a 91.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. MSG Entertainment has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 323.63% and a net margin of 13.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

