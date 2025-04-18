MSH Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on JOBY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.
Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation
In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,673,338.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,661,395 shares in the company, valued at $470,464,387.90. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 9,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $65,732.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,259.98. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 823,112 shares of company stock worth $5,754,922 in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Joby Aviation Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of JOBY stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.
Joby Aviation Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
