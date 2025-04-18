Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Price Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.48 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10). Approximately 4,687,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 760% from the average daily volume of 545,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.09 ($0.09).

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.08. The company has a market capitalization of £15.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanoco Group had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a positive return on equity of 419.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nanoco Group plc will post 0.3318825 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.