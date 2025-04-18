NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 11th.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 183.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.75.
About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities
