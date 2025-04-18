Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI) Trading Down 44% – Here’s What Happened

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 44% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 451,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,156,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Nature’s Miracle Stock Down 44.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

Nature’s Miracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc, an agriculture technology company, provides lighting and grow media products to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers LED fixtures; high pressure sodium and ceramic metal halide fixtures; and electronic ballasts and control boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Miracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Miracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.