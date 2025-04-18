Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Trading 16.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.88 and last traded at C$10.82. Approximately 404,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 82,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
