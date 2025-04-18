NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.12. NetApp has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $1,045,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,375,824.46. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $54,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,024.75. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 31.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 784,339 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $96,873,000 after buying an additional 187,638 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 6.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 227,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,152,000 after buying an additional 176,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

