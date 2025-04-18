NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 302,602 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 242.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,602 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $703,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

