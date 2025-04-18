NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 24,445 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.4 %

DIS stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

