NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $13,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

