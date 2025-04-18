NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,657 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,661,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $13,822,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,253.06. This trade represents a 52.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,540,875 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GILD opened at $104.49 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 282.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 854.05%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

