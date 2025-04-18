NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 11,135 Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,093,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,813,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,843,000 after purchasing an additional 452,426 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,780,000 after purchasing an additional 134,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,438,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RECS opened at $31.05 on Friday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

