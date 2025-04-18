NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 35,251 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 348,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,251 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,781,000 after buying an additional 1,858,658 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,050 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 285,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 227,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,270,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.