NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,070,000 after purchasing an additional 402,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,837,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,182,000 after buying an additional 41,774 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,512,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,027,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,298,000 after buying an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.