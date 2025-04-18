NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 66,325 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,325 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,425,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,704.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,819,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,440 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after buying an additional 1,342,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panview Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,427,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $52.81.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

