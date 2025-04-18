NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 759,773 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759,773 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.17. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $6.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOSE shares. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Capital cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

