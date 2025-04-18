NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,648,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Price Performance

NEU opened at $564.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $548.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.03. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $480.00 and a 12-month high of $596.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NewMarket

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.