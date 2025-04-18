Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nextracker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.02. Nextracker has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $62.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.37.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. Equities analysts predict that Nextracker will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextracker news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,392.30. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $455,480.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,822.70. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Nextracker by 31.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 368,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 88,060 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Nextracker by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nextracker by 204.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 22,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Nextracker by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

