NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1,072.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 2.5 %

GMAB opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.