NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Utz Brands by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $13.71 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, CEO Howard A. Friedman acquired 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,722.64. This trade represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

