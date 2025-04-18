NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 737 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $994,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after purchasing an additional 704,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

In other Exelixis news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $425,884.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. This trade represents a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,946,479.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,403.80. The trade was a 14.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

