NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $575,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,651.37. This represents a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
LGND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
