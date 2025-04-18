NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after buying an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $96.34 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $153.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average of $122.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

