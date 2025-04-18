NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.45. NIO shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 6,900,684 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,109,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 958,750 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,776,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

