Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and traded as low as $17.00. Nitto Denko shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 27,276 shares trading hands.

Nitto Denko Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.91%. Equities analysts expect that Nitto Denko Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

