Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Trading 10.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.49. 859,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 625,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total value of C$41,360.00. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Dynasty Minerals
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.