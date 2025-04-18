NOV (NYSE:NOV) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NOV opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. Research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NOV by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

