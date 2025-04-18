Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. Citigroup cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.3 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. This represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.