Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oculis from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Thursday.

Get Oculis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oculis

Oculis Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ OCS opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.19. Oculis has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,043.28% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Oculis by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,009,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 188,871 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Oculis by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.