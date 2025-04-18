ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,165 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $3,135,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ONE Gas by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

