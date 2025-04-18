Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$99.44 and traded as low as C$90.47. Onex shares last traded at C$90.63, with a volume of 222,751 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Onex from C$140.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th.
Read Our Latest Report on Onex
Onex Price Performance
Onex Company Profile
Onex Corporation is a private equity investor and asset management firm. The company operates in two main segments: investing, which includes private equity, private credit, and direct investments; and asset and wealth management, which manages pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Onex
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.