Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$99.44 and traded as low as C$90.47. Onex shares last traded at C$90.63, with a volume of 222,751 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Onex from C$140.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th.

The company has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$99.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 17.51 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Onex Corporation is a private equity investor and asset management firm. The company operates in two main segments: investing, which includes private equity, private credit, and direct investments; and asset and wealth management, which manages pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices.

