Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.