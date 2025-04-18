Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Lifted by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Onsemi by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $34.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

