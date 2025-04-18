Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 570 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 675,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after buying an additional 66,842 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 36.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 3.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 25.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $243.11 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $180.92 and a one year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus set a $260.00 price target on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.13.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

