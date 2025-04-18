Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,246,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,094,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $140.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.25 and its 200-day moving average is $155.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 160.40%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

